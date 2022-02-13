Analysts Expect AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) to Post -$0.33 EPS

Brokerages expect AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.33) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AppHarvest’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AppHarvest will report full year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.03) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AppHarvest.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

APPH stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. AppHarvest has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $39.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day moving average is $6.31.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APPH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,515,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,347 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 110,605 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 15,967 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $422,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 864.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 61,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.38% of the company’s stock.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

