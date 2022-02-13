R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,046,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 80,898 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of R. R. Donnelley & Sons worth $31,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 3rd quarter worth about $704,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,517,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,093,000 after purchasing an additional 430,528 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 305.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 233,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 175,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Get R. R. Donnelley & Sons alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

RRD stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $783.68 million, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.98. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $11.33.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co engages in the provision of multichannel communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Print, Logistics, Statement Printing, Labels, Packaging, Supply Chain Management, Forms and Business Process Outsourcing. The Commercial Print segment provides various commercial printing products and offer a full range of branded materials including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters and promotional items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD).

Receive News & Ratings for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R. R. Donnelley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.