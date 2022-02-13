BlackRock Inc. Sells 71,653 Shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 913,828 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 71,653 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of Vishay Precision Group worth $31,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VPG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Vishay Precision Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 212.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 91,875.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Vishay Precision Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Vishay Precision Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Wes Cummins acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $174,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $729,250 in the last three months. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VPG opened at $31.62 on Friday. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $39.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.85 million, a PE ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $81.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.00 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products; Force Sensors; and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.

