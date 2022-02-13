Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) Stock Holdings Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) by 64.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 880,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345,797 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Apria were worth $32,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APR. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apria in the third quarter worth approximately $42,639,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apria by 193.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,731,000 after buying an additional 370,519 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD increased its holdings in Apria by 160.3% in the second quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 520,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,501,000 after buying an additional 320,675 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Apria by 372.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,213,000 after buying an additional 174,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apria in the second quarter worth approximately $4,530,000.

Get Apria alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APR shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Apria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group downgraded Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Apria in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apria currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.07.

Shares of APR stock opened at $37.22 on Friday. Apria, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.00.

In related news, EVP Angela Fyfe sold 1,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $51,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Celina M. Scally sold 1,183 shares of Apria stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $44,066.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 415,449 shares of company stock worth $12,645,656.

Apria Profile

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR).

Receive News & Ratings for Apria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.