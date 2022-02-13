BlackRock Inc. Has $33.62 Million Stock Position in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 6.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,030,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234,719 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in HUYA were worth $33,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,410,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,787,000 after acquiring an additional 265,016 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,794,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272,209 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,663,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,011,000 after acquiring an additional 233,784 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,355,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,927,000 after acquiring an additional 22,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,998,000 after acquiring an additional 335,699 shares in the last quarter. 27.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HUYA in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. China Renaissance Securities downgraded HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on HUYA in a report on Monday, December 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on HUYA from $13.20 to $11.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HUYA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $5.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.71. HUYA Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $36.33.

About HUYA

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

