BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,988,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,944 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Dyne Therapeutics were worth $32,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 75.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 98.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 3,595.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

DYN opened at $6.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.81. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $22.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

