Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Feb 13th, 2022

Brokerages predict that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.86. Allegiance Bancshares reported earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $3.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $60.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.93 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABTX. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 921,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. 50.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABTX stock opened at $42.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Allegiance Bancshares has a twelve month low of $34.30 and a twelve month high of $45.94. The company has a market cap of $863.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.00%.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Earnings History and Estimates for Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX)

