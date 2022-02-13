Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.86. Allegiance Bancshares reported earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $3.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $60.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.93 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABTX. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 921,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. 50.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABTX stock opened at $42.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Allegiance Bancshares has a twelve month low of $34.30 and a twelve month high of $45.94. The company has a market cap of $863.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.00%.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

