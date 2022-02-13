Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 153.3% from the January 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000.

BNDW opened at $75.90 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.41 and a 12 month high of $81.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.096 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

