Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $338.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cavco Industries, Inc. designs and produces factory-built housing products primarily distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers. The Company is one of the largest producers of manufactured homes in the United States, based on reported wholesale shipments, marketed under a variety of brand names including Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes and Chariot Eagle. The Company is also a leading producer of park model RVs, vacation cabins, and systems-built commercial structures. Cavco Industries is focused on building quality, energy efficient homes for the modern day home buyer. Green building involves the creation of an energy efficient envelope including higher utilization of renewable materials. These homes provide environmentally-friendly maintenance requirements, high indoor air quality, specially designed ventilation systems, best use of space, and passive solar orientation. “

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CVCO. StockNews.com upgraded Cavco Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Cavco Industries from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Cavco Industries from $305.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Cavco Industries stock opened at $283.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $292.25 and a 200-day moving average of $269.67. Cavco Industries has a 52 week low of $196.46 and a 52 week high of $327.24.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by $1.86. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 11.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cavco Industries will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries in the second quarter worth $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Cavco Industries by 20.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cavco Industries (CVCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.