APx Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:APXIU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

APx Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:APXIU) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 78.7% from the January 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:APXIU opened at $10.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06. APx Acquisition Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $10.10.

Get APx Acquisition Corp I alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in APx Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in APx Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter worth $363,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in APx Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter worth $504,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in APx Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter worth $1,007,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in APx Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter worth $3,021,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for APx Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APx Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.