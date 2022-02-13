Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cogent Biosciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. The company’s program consist PLX9486. Cogent Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Unum Therapeutics Inc., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

COGT has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

COGT opened at $6.66 on Thursday. Cogent Biosciences has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $11.06. The company has a market capitalization of $265.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.24.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts expect that Cogent Biosciences will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 50.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 36.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

