Avalon Acquisition Inc (NASDAQ:AVAC) Short Interest Update

Avalon Acquisition Inc (NASDAQ:AVAC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 488.9% from the January 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Avalon Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $5,148,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Avalon Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $4,940,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Avalon Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $3,865,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Avalon Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $2,964,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Avalon Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $851,000. 5.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVAC opened at $9.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.87. Avalon Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $9.94.

Avalon Acquisition Inc is a blank check company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

