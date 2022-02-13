DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Upgraded to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $44.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $69.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DLocal from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DLocal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DLocal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, HSBC raised DLocal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.09.

Shares of DLO stock opened at $32.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. DLocal has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $73.43.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.13 million. The company’s revenue was up 122.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that DLocal will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in DLocal during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in DLocal during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in DLocal during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in DLocal by 1,092.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DLocal during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

