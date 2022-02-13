BlackRock Inc. Acquires 50,311 Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,424,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,311 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in i3 Verticals were worth $34,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in i3 Verticals by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,761,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,242,000 after purchasing an additional 18,454 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in i3 Verticals by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 912,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,584,000 after purchasing an additional 97,673 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in i3 Verticals by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 686,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,733,000 after purchasing an additional 162,526 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,004,000 after acquiring an additional 40,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,554,000 after acquiring an additional 52,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Frederick Stanford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $318,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory S. Daily bought 53,370 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.68 per share, with a total value of $996,951.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

IIIV opened at $26.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $856.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.39, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.85 and its 200 day moving average is $24.73. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $35.99.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, i3 Verticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.90.

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software & Payments, and Others.

