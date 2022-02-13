Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 364.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,527 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,978 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

In other news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $146,112.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 5,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $290,453.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SMP opened at $47.25 on Friday. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 27.86%.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

