Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWSC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWSC) by 73.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,709 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 657.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 26.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 61.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EWSC opened at $79.16 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $74.45 and a 52-week high of $92.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.43.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.