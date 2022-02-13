Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 104 Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust in the third quarter valued at $252,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA FXF opened at $97.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.06. Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust has a 12-month low of $96.04 and a 12-month high of $102.12.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (Basket) in exchange for deposits of Swiss Francs and distributes Swiss Francs in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Swiss Franc plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.