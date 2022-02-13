Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 4,356 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,425 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,356 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBD. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 1,146,373.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 515,868 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 166,510 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 13,629.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 186,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 185,083 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,507,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,876,000 after buying an additional 160,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,603,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,694,000 after buying an additional 1,827,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BBD. Barclays began coverage on shares of Banco Bradesco in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

NYSE BBD opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.81. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.67%.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

