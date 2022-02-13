Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 547.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,871 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHO. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. 96.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

SHO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NYSE SHO opened at $11.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $13.91.

In related news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $95,670.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.