Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Position in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Veritiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Veritiv by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Veritiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Veritiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.63 per share, for a total transaction of $189,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 6th.

Shares of Veritiv stock opened at $93.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.32. Veritiv Co. has a 1-year low of $21.09 and a 1-year high of $158.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

