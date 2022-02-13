Analysts Anticipate Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) to post $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Archrock’s earnings. Archrock posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archrock will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.40 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Archrock.

In other Archrock news, SVP Eric W. Thode bought 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $50,609.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archrock by 87.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Archrock by 457.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,659 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 7,926 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Archrock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Archrock in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archrock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AROC opened at $8.50 on Friday. Archrock has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.22 and a beta of 1.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is 322.24%.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

