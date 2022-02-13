Insider Selling: BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) CEO Sells 119,963 Shares of Stock

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) CEO Suren Rana sold 119,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $2,885,110.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:BSIG opened at $23.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.59. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $31.17.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $162.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.07 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 151.92% and a return on equity of 21.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 0.40%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BSIG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,142,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,070,000 after buying an additional 134,530 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 25.3% during the second quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,381,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,788,000 after buying an additional 481,135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,918,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,956,000 after buying an additional 35,816 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 84.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,284,000 after buying an additional 844,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 86.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,744,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,593,000 after buying an additional 810,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

