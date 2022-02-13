Mudrick Capital Management, L. Sells 176,819 Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 176,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $5,610,466.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 9th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 103,277 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $3,310,027.85.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 72,225 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $2,328,534.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 47,295 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,263.75.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,775,000.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 45,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,597,500.00.

Shares of Thryv stock opened at $31.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of -0.03. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.88 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.21.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $297.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.18 million. Thryv had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 88.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Thryv during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,802,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thryv by 177.3% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,445 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thryv during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,165,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thryv by 114.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 670,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,980,000 after purchasing an additional 357,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thryv by 5,831.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 314,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,240,000 after purchasing an additional 308,927 shares during the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THRY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Thryv from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.42.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

