Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) PT Raised to $45.00 at Lake Street Capital

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) had its price objective boosted by Lake Street Capital from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CHEF has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.40.

NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $33.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -24.44 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.48. Chefs’ Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chefs’ Warehouse will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,361,000 after purchasing an additional 18,856 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 27,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 215.2% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 41,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 28,024 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth $936,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 329,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

