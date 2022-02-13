Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) Target Price to $7.00

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CLVR. Cowen decreased their price objective on Clever Leaves from $11.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. decreased their price objective on Clever Leaves from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

CLVR stock opened at $1.60 on Thursday. Clever Leaves has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. Clever Leaves had a negative net margin of 173.72% and a negative return on equity of 36.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Clever Leaves by 60.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clever Leaves by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Clever Leaves by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 254,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 11,392 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Clever Leaves by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.62% of the company’s stock.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc cultivates, extracts, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid products in Colombia, Portugal, Germany, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. It also engages in the formulating, manufacturing, marketing, distributing, and selling of homeopathic and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, nutraceuticals, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors.

