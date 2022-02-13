Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) had its price target cut by research analysts at B. Riley from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BLZE. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Backblaze in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Backblaze from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Backblaze in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Backblaze in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Backblaze in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 26.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BLZE opened at 13.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 16.19. Backblaze has a 12-month low of 11.11 and a 12-month high of 36.50.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported -0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.18 by -0.14. The company had revenue of 17.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 17.02 million. Analysts forecast that Backblaze will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the 4th quarter valued at about $924,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Backblaze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Backblaze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Backblaze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,339,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Backblaze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,421,000.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers with solutions to store, use, and protect the data worldwide. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

