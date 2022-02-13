Needham & Company LLC Cuts Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) Price Target to $115.00

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $155.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

AZTA stock opened at $84.59 on Wednesday. Brooks Automation has a fifty-two week low of $70.17 and a fifty-two week high of $124.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.77 and a beta of 1.76.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.66). Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $136.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.53 million. Research analysts forecast that Brooks Automation will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences solutions. The firm also provides a ?cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research, and advanced cell therapies for the ?pharmaceutical, biotech, academic, and healthcare institutions globally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.