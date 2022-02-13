Needham & Company LLC Cuts Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) Price Target to $115.00

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $155.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th.
AZTA stock opened at $84.59 on Wednesday. Brooks Automation has a fifty-two week low of $70.17 and a fifty-two week high of $124.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.77 and a beta of 1.76.
Brooks Automation Company Profile
Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences solutions. The firm also provides a ?cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research, and advanced cell therapies for the ?pharmaceutical, biotech, academic, and healthcare institutions globally.
