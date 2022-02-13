BTIG Research Increases Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $235.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price objective upped by research analysts at BTIG Research from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the online travel company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EXPE. Benchmark boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $205.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.82.

EXPE opened at $192.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.06 and a 200-day moving average of $166.65. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $136.77 and a fifty-two week high of $210.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.92) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $53,748.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 19,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.50, for a total value of $3,693,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,132 shares of company stock worth $17,648,681 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Expedia Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,502,689 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $900,845,000 after buying an additional 75,089 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Expedia Group by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,578,656 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $749,572,000 after buying an additional 980,928 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Expedia Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,056,066 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $664,789,000 after buying an additional 214,952 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,044 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $499,177,000 after buying an additional 145,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Expedia Group by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,537,709 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $415,933,000 after buying an additional 413,883 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

