National Bank Financial Raises First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Price Target to C$20.50

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) had its target price boosted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Shares of FCXXF stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day moving average of $14.31. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $15.14.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

