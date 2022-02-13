Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Braskem SA figures as the largest petrochemical operation in Latin America and among the five largest private companies in Brazil. With industrial facilities located in Alagoas, Bahia, São Paulo and Rio Grande do Sul, Braskem produces primary base petrochemicals such as ethylene, propylene, benzene, caprolactam, DMT and termoplastic resins (polypropylene, polyethylene, PVC and PET) gas and GLP. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on BAK. Santander restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Braskem in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Braskem from $25.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

Shares of BAK opened at $20.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.76. Braskem has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $26.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Braskem by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,555,000 after buying an additional 13,973 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Braskem by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 213,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 122,367 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Braskem by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 159,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 62,200 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Braskem by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 159,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 62,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Braskem by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

