CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) PT Raised to $255.00 at Morgan Stanley

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $234.00 to $255.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.80% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CME. Atlantic Securities cut shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.00.
Shares of CME opened at $241.03 on Friday. CME Group has a 1-year low of $182.11 and a 1-year high of $256.94. The stock has a market cap of $86.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total transaction of $1,020,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MKT Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $363,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,331,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,443,117,000 after purchasing an additional 123,258 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $337,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 2,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 375.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 14,448 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About CME Group
CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.
