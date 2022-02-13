CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) PT Raised to $255.00 at Morgan Stanley

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $234.00 to $255.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CME. Atlantic Securities cut shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.00.

Shares of CME opened at $241.03 on Friday. CME Group has a 1-year low of $182.11 and a 1-year high of $256.94. The stock has a market cap of $86.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total transaction of $1,020,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MKT Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $363,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,331,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,443,117,000 after purchasing an additional 123,258 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $337,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 2,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 375.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 14,448 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

