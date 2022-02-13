RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Given New C$27.00 Price Target at TD Securities

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. increased their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.46.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RIOCF opened at $18.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.69 and a 200-day moving average of $17.74. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $19.17.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

