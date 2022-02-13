TELUS (NYSE:TU) Price Target Increased to C$36.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TU. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.21.

TU opened at $24.77 on Friday. TELUS has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $25.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.50 and a 200-day moving average of $22.99. The stock has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). TELUS had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 61.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 128,989 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS during the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,595,144 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $349,800,000 after purchasing an additional 151,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 13.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,382 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $24,975,000 after purchasing an additional 129,291 shares in the last quarter. 47.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TELUS

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

