BMO Capital Markets Boosts Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Price Target to C$700.00

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$665.00 to C$700.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

FRFHF has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Fairfax Financial in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$790.00 to C$780.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fairfax Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $713.75.

FRFHF stock opened at $517.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $482.68 and a 200-day moving average of $448.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Fairfax Financial has a 12 month low of $363.48 and a 12 month high of $550.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance, and investment management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance, Runoff, and Other. The Insurance and Reinsurance segment comprises of Group Re, Bryte Insurance, Advent, Fairfax Latin America and Fairfax Central; and Eastern Europe, which focuses on third party business and specialty property reinsurance and insurance risks.

