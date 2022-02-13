National Bank Financial Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Intact Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will post earnings of $11.61 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $11.40. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IFC. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$196.00 to C$198.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$199.00 to C$217.00 and gave the company a “strong” rating in a research note on Thursday. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$218.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intact Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$208.54.

TSE:IFC opened at C$183.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$32.35 billion and a PE ratio of 16.65. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of C$140.50 and a 52 week high of C$187.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$166.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$168.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.82%.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

