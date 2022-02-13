Head-To-Head Contrast: P10 (OTCMKTS:PIOE) versus PPL (NYSE:PPL)

P10 (OTCMKTS:PIOE) and PPL (NYSE:PPL) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

P10 has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PPL has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for P10 and PPL, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score P10 0 0 0 0 N/A PPL 0 5 3 0 2.38

PPL has a consensus target price of $36.67, suggesting a potential upside of 27.94%. Given PPL’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PPL is more favorable than P10.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.5% of PPL shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of P10 shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of PPL shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares P10 and PPL’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio P10 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PPL $7.61 billion 2.90 $1.47 billion ($1.71) -16.76

PPL has higher revenue and earnings than P10.

Profitability

This table compares P10 and PPL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets P10 N/A N/A N/A PPL -21.26% 8.07% 2.64%

Summary

PPL beats P10 on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About P10

P10 Holdings, Inc. is an alternative asset management investment firm. The firm’s purpose is to create long-term value by providing risk-adjusted returns through private equity funds-of-funds, secondary funds, and co-investment funds. It focusses on long-term value creation in opportunities where it sees significant potential for sustainable profit growth. The company was founded by Joseph F. Pinkerton in 1992 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company. The Pennsylvania Regulated segment consists of the regulated electricity transmission and distribution operations of PPL Electric Utilities Corporation. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Allentown, PA.

