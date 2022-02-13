SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Stock Price Down 6%

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT)’s stock price was down 6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as 8.59 and last traded at 8.65. Approximately 9,409 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 946,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at 9.20.
Several research analysts have commented on SMRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of SmartRent in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of SmartRent in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 8.91.
About SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT)
SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.
