Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.18

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$5.18 and last traded at C$5.18, with a volume of 859369 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.97.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$822.97 million and a PE ratio of 12.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.91.

About Karora Resources (TSE:KRR)

Karora Resources Inc engages in the exploration and production of mineral resources in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

