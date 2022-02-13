Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Trading 6.8% Higher

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)’s share price traded up 6.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.30. 6,270 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 348,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $649.47 million, a PE ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.31.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $308.05 million for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.40%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBAR. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,834 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile (NYSE:BBAR)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

