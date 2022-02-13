Analysts Anticipate Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.00 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) will post sales of $49.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Microsoft’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $48.66 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $49.33 billion. Microsoft reported sales of $41.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full year sales of $198.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $191.16 billion to $199.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $224.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $205.10 billion to $231.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Microsoft.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 448,802 shares of company stock worth $153,532,072. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AAF Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 2.6% in the third quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $295.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $318.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $224.26 and a 1-year high of $349.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

