Short Interest in Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCR) Increases By 423.6%

Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 591,700 shares, a growth of 423.6% from the January 15th total of 113,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROCR. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its stake in Roth CH Acquisition III by 417.1% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,057,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,513,000 after purchasing an additional 853,104 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,416,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,661,000. Omni Partners US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,472,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roth CH Acquisition III stock opened at $8.92 on Friday. Roth CH Acquisition III has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.90.

Roth CH Acquisition III Co intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

