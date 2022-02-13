Shelter Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHQA) Short Interest Update

Shelter Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHQA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 242.9% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shelter Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,038,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shelter Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,038,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shelter Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,449,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shelter Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,141,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Shelter Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,832,000. Institutional investors own 45.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHQA opened at $9.77 on Friday. Shelter Acquisition Corp I has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $10.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75.

Shelter Acquisition Corporation I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Shelter Acquisition Corporation I is based in United States.

