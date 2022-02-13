Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,200 shares, a decrease of 55.3% from the January 15th total of 208,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 582,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
NASDAQ REED opened at $0.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.32. Reed’s has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.53.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reed’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
Reed’s Company Profile
Reed’s, Inc engages in the provision of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.
