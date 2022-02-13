Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,200 shares, a decrease of 55.3% from the January 15th total of 208,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 582,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ REED opened at $0.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.32. Reed’s has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reed’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REED. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 65.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,808,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 1,509,573 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Reed’s by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 674,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 133,288 shares during the period. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Reed’s by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 7,055,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 377,418 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Reed’s by 1,696.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 224,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 212,060 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Reed’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 31.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed’s, Inc engages in the provision of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

