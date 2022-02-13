2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $17.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TWOU. The Goldman Sachs Group raised 2U from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair downgraded 2U from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on 2U from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on 2U from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 2U has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.10.

Shares of 2U stock opened at $9.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.88. 2U has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $59.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.34.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.43. 2U had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that 2U will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 2U news, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of 2U stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $103,243.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWOU. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 2U in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 2U in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in 2U during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 2U during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in 2U during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

