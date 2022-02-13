Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Trading Down 4.7%

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) was down 4.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $444.00 and last traded at $444.51. Approximately 12,278 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 451,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $466.63.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $660.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.71.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $545.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $556.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.14. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.87, for a total value of $6,038,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total value of $471,584.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,212 shares of company stock worth $9,182,287. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $604,806,000 after buying an additional 20,413 shares in the last quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 19,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,506,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,038,000 after buying an additional 51,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,314,000 after buying an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.