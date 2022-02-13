MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of MP Materials (NYSE:MP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $47.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MP. Bank of America began coverage on MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised MP Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MP Materials from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MP Materials presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.70.

MP stock opened at $40.03 on Wednesday. MP Materials has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 17.26 and a current ratio of 17.74. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.75 and a beta of 3.39.

In other MP Materials news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 86,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $3,484,730.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 201,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $8,526,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MP. State Street Corp grew its stake in MP Materials by 11,517.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,437,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,584,000 after buying an additional 4,399,795 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MP Materials by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,564,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,449 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,789,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in MP Materials by 3,171.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 843,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,175,000 after purchasing an additional 817,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in MP Materials by 549.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 747,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,558,000 after purchasing an additional 632,449 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

