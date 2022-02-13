Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Given New $44.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) had its target price cut by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 71.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Upwork from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. started coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Get Upwork alerts:

UPWK opened at $25.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.30. Upwork has a 1 year low of $22.91 and a 1 year high of $64.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.36 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $136.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.79 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. Upwork’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Upwork will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Layton sold 68,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $3,191,839.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 5,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $228,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,875 shares of company stock valued at $5,176,238. 9.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,741,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,923 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Upwork by 33.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,756,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,203 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Upwork by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,654,000 after purchasing an additional 509,479 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Upwork by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,306,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,434,000 after purchasing an additional 300,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 19.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,337,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,240,000 after buying an additional 385,715 shares during the period. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.