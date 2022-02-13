Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sonendo Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on saving teeth from tooth decay. It developed the GentleWave(R) System an innovative technology platform designed to treat tooth decay by cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure. Sonendo Inc. is based in LAGUNA HILLS, Calif. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Sonendo in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sonendo in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sonendo in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sonendo in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sonendo in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $6.90 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.32.

Shares of Sonendo stock opened at $5.42 on Wednesday. Sonendo has a 52-week low of $5.21 and a 52-week high of $12.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.03.

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($9.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 million. Research analysts predict that Sonendo will post -3.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Sonendo during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Sonendo in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonendo in the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonendo in the 4th quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sonendo in the 4th quarter worth about $958,000.

About Sonendo

Sonendo Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on saving teeth from tooth decay. It developed the GentleWave(R) System an innovative technology platform designed to treat tooth decay by cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

