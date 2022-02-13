MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 29,991 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 478,134 shares.The stock last traded at $15.15 and had previously closed at $14.79.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MAG shares. TD Securities started coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank lowered shares of MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 192.52 and a beta of 1.19.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MAG Silver Corp. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,465,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,319,000 after purchasing an additional 111,693 shares during the period. CQS US LLC increased its position in shares of MAG Silver by 158.2% during the fourth quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 204,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of MAG Silver by 4,614.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 9,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MAG Silver by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 302,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 21,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

