SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SCYNEXIS, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives to address unmet therapeutic needs. The Company is developing its lead product candidate, SCY-078, as an oral and intravenous (IV) drug for the treatment of serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections in humans. It also provides contract research and development services. SCYNEXIS, Inc. is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. “

NASDAQ:SCYX opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.95. SCYNEXIS has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.86 and a quick ratio of 7.81.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SCYNEXIS will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 328,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 6,227.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

